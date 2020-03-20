Bike Path Bridge
Pictured is the Columbus Road bike path bridge underwater on Thursday, April 5, 2018.

 Messenger file photo by John Halley

Athens County High Water report, as of 8 a.m. March 20:

  • Route 56, between Vinton Co. line and Athens corporation limit (closed)
  • Route 329, between Route 144 and Route 550 (closed)
  • Route 356, between Route 681 and Route 56 (closed)

This information is provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Athens County Engineer's Office.

