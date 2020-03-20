Athens County High Water report, as of 8 a.m. March 20:
- Route 56, between Vinton Co. line and Athens corporation limit (closed)
- Route 329, between Route 144 and Route 550 (closed)
- Route 356, between Route 681 and Route 56 (closed)
This information is provided by the Ohio Department of Transportation and the Athens County Engineer's Office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.