The City of Nelsonville announces that due to the snow conditions Rumpke Waste and Recycling is unable to complete trash pickup today Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 for the following locations in the City: Poling Avenue, Frank Street, William Street, Fairview Street, the alley between Fort Street and Elizabeth Street, and 25 Koker Lane.

The missed areas will receive trash pickup service Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Thank you for your patience and understanding.

