Trick or Treat
Hundreds of trick or treaters, including this Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle took part in The Athens Uptown Business Association’s Trick or Treat Monday on Court Street in Athens.

Attention all goblins, ghosts and ghouls: The Athens Messenger is seeking help creating a list of all trick-or-treat times in Athens County.

The Messenger intends to publish a full list in the Sunday newspapers on Oct. 14, 21 and 28.

In the mean-time, send trick-or-treat times to info@athensmessenger.com or contact us on Facebook.

For reference, lists from previous years featured the following locations:

  • Ohio University (East, West and South Greens)
  • The Market on State
  • Athens
  • Millfield
  • Chauncey
  • The Plains
  • Nelsonville
  • Buchtel
  • New Marshfield
  • Albany
  • Coolville
  • Hocking College Student Center
  • Rome Twp. (Stewart and Guysville)
  • Athens Uptown Business Association
  • Glouster/Trimble/Jacksonville
  • Amesville
