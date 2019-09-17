Attention all goblins, ghosts and ghouls: The Athens Messenger is seeking help creating a list of all trick-or-treat times in Athens County.
The Messenger intends to publish a full list in the Sunday newspapers on Oct. 14, 21 and 28.
In the mean-time, send trick-or-treat times to info@athensmessenger.com or contact us on Facebook.
For reference, lists from previous years featured the following locations:
- Ohio University (East, West and South Greens)
- The Market on State
- Athens
- Millfield
- Chauncey
- The Plains
- Nelsonville
- Buchtel
- New Marshfield
- Albany
- Coolville
- Hocking College Student Center
- Rome Twp. (Stewart and Guysville)
- Athens Uptown Business Association
- Glouster/Trimble/Jacksonville
- Amesville
