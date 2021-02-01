State Route 56 is closed between New Marshfield Road (County Road 3) and Hoover Road (Township Road 27) in Athens County due to telephone lines in the road. The Ohio Department of Transportation issued a statement about the closing. The area should be avoided and alternative routes sought for travelers. It is uncertain at this time when the road will be reopened.
