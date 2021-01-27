The Athens Soil and Water Conservation District (SWCD) is accepting orders through Feb. 12, for their 2021 Annual Tree and Wildlife Packet Sale. This sale offers a variety of tree seedlings, ground cover and nesting boxes to landowners in Athens and surrounding counties to benefit the wildlife and beautify their homes. Additional information can be found at www.athensswcd.org or by calling the Athens SWCD office at 740-797-9686 or 800-582-8890.

