Back in March 2020, due to COVID-19 restrictions and the statewide stay-at-home order that was put in place by the Ohio Governor and Director of Health, the city of Athens suspended enforcement of the 24-hour parking ordinance.

Due to changing conditions, the enforcement of the ordinance will be reinstated.

Beginning Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 8 a.m., enforcement efforts will resume. The City asks residents and visitors who have a vehicle parked on the street to be sure and move it every 24 hours. Questions pertaining to this enforcement or other parking regulations can be directed to Athens Parking Enforcement at (740) 592-3308.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments