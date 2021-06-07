1. COVID-19 update. There are now 5,231 cases to date of COVID-19 in Athens County. Two new cases were reported over the weekend. There have been 209 hospitalizations and 60 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.
2. Bike tour. Rural Action will be hosting a guided bike tour on Saturday, June 12. The tour will cover 17.5 miles of historic and natural sites with curated information by local historian Tyler McDaniel. Visit Rural Action on Facebook for more information.
3. Foodbank information. Slots are available for the Rural Summer Meals program through the Southeast Ohio Foodbank. See A3 for more details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.