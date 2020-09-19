Athens Messenger

1. The Athens Messenger is housed in a building off of Johnson Road in The Plains. The building is shared with the Athens News, and several publications are produced through our printing press. Around 30 employees work in the building.

2. The number one comment we received from readers that was addressed in the redesign? Font size! Many of our readers said that they struggled to read the smaller font size. This was one of the first things we looked into for our redesign.

3. You’ll notice one carry-over from our previous design. Athens Messenger’s signature blue color. The name of this shade? Mellow blue.

