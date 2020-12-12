1. Coolville Christmas parade. On Saturday, Dec. 12, at 6 p.m. the Village of Coolville will be hosting its annual Christmas parade. There will be no candy thrown this year or walking units due to the pandemic. Line-up is at 5 p.m. Following the parade a live Nativity will be held at the Coolville United Church from 6:30-8 p.m.
2. COVID-19 in Athens. In Athens County, 2,565 confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 and 6 total deaths have been reported to date. Currently, there are 677 known active cases and 1,882 recovered cases of COVID-19 in Athens County. There are now 542,209 total COVID-19 cases in Ohio, and 7,426 deaths.
3. City bus passes. Athens City Hall will be suspending the sale of bus passes. For more information, see A3.
