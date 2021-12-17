The Athens-Hocking-Vinton 317 Board will not hold a Board meeting in December.
The next meeting is Jan. 24, 2022 at 6 p.m. at 7990 Dairy Lane, Athens.
Masks are required at all meetings. Please visit www.317board.org for more information.
