Ohio University will celebrate its founding with a Founders Day Birthday Bash from 1-4 p.m. today (Feb. 18) in the Baker Center Ballroom.
All are welcome to join for food, activities, family-friendly performances and more.
Athens High to Host Battle of the Bands
Athens High School will host Battle of the Bands starting at 7 p.m. today (Feb. 18), in the auditorium.
Church to Host Celebration Concert
A Celebration Concert will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday at Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, 64 University Terrace, Athens.
The concert will feature the Good Shepherd Choral Scholars and the Aeolian-Skinner pipe organ.
Athens City Council to Host Public Hearing
Athens City Council will meet at 7 p.m. Monday in council chambers, third floor of the city building, 8 E. Washington St., Athens.
Prior to the start of the meeting, a public hearing will be held on proposed changes to the zoning code.
Recommendations from the Athens City Planning Commission amend Athens City Zoning Code Sections on buildings on public streets; Accessory Structures, to include accessory energy systems; B-1 Neighborhood Business Zone and B-3 General Business Zone, to permit outdoor dining, and that eating and drinking establishments, drive-in/drive-through, must be at least 200 100 feet from any R-1 or R-2 Zone; and zoning certificates and permits; and adding Section 23.03.12, principal renewable energy systems.
