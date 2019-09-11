Nearly 100 people took to the streets for the 2nd Annual Recovery Walk. hosted by the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office. With chants of “Recovery is possible!,” the large group showed support for those who are battling or have overcome addiction.
Messenger photos by Tyler Buchanan.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.