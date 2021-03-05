The Education and Outreach Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Tuesday, March 9 at 5 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 9.. If an accommodation is needed, please contact Dianne Bouvier, dianne.bouvier3@gmail.com.
