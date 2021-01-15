The Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 5-6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. Information will be sent on how to join. ASL interpreting is provided. If another accommodation is needed to participate in this meeting, please contact Dianne Bouvier, dianne.bouvier3@gmail.com.

