The Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Wednesday, Jan. 20, from 5-6 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20. Information will be sent on how to join. ASL interpreting is provided. If another accommodation is needed to participate in this meeting, please contact Dianne Bouvier, dianne.bouvier3@gmail.com.
Trending Now
-
Nelsonville native seeks to tackle homelessness through children's storytelling
-
Edwards claims Antifa behind Capitol riot; provides no evidence
-
Athens County greets first baby of the new year
-
COVID-19 vaccination and testing continues in Athens County
-
Two charged with endangerment, permitting abuse, after death of child
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.