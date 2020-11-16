The Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at 5 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18. Information will be sent on how to join. ASL interpretation is provided. If another accommodation is needed, please contact Dianne Bouvier, dianne.bouvier3@gmail.com.

