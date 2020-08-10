The Accessibility Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 13, from noon to 1 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. 

The Communications Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom on Thursday, Aug. 13, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. For both meetings, information will be sent on how to join. If an accommodation is needed to participate in either meeting, please contact Dianne Bouvier, bouvier@ohio.edu.

