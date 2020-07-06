The Accessibility Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually via Zoom on Thursday, July 9, 2020, at noon. There will be a "walk and roll" audit to give feedback to the City in order to provide information on accessibility during upcoming streetscaping projects. The meeting is open to the public. To participate, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 8. Instructions will be sent on how to join. If an accommodation is needed to participate in this meeting, please contact Dianne Bouvier, bouvier@ohio.edu.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Load comments