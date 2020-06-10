The Accessibility Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually via Zoom on Thursday, June 11, 2020, from noon to 1:30 p.m. There will be a "walk and roll" of State Street and Washington Avenue, where they intersect Court Street, in order to provide information to the City on Accessibility during upcoming streetscaping projects. The meeting is open to the public. To participate, email: disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10:00 a.m. Thursday and instructions will be sent on how to join.

