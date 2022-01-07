ACCS Advisory Board Meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022 at 11 am at the Integrate Athens Office. Masking and social distancing are required.
Zoom option is available if you email stephanie@ohiomt.com. Community members are invited to join.
Our non-profit organization is looking for someone to fulfill the Vice President position to assist with fundraising efforts and manage the website. Topics of discussion will include but not be limited to our upcoming membership drive starting mid-January through February 2022.
For more information about our program, visit athenscountycommunitysingers.com.
