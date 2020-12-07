Athens County Children Services Board will be holding its regular monthly meeting virtually on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at 4 p.m. Information will be posted on our Website and Social Media accounts for public participation. For further information, call Otis Crockron at 740-592-3061.
