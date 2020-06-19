The Athens City School District Board of Education will be meeting on June 25, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to conduct the Districts’ Regular Board Meeting. Consistent with the Order and directives from the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and Governor related to COVID-19, and Am.Sub. H.B. 197, this meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference or video conference using the following information:

Join Zoom Meeting

In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the Board must notify Superintendent Tom Gibbs at 740-797-4544 ext. 1201 or tgibbs@athenscsd.org no later than 5 p.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020.

