The Athens City School District Board of Education will be meeting on Dec. 3, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to conduct a Special Board Meeting for the purpose of getting an update from the Superintendent in relation to the COVID-19 Response and other business that may come before the Board. Consistent with the Order and directives from the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and Governor related to COVID-19, and Am.Sub. H.B. 197, this meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference or video conference using the following information:

In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the Board must notify Dr. Gibbs at 740-797-4544 or tgibbs@athenscsd.org no later than 4 p.m. on Dec. 2, 2020.

