The Athens City School District Board of Education will be meeting on Sept. 17, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to conduct a Regular Board Meeting. Consistent with the Order and directives from the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and Governor related to COVID-19, and Am.Sub. H.B. 197, this meeting will be conducted virtually.

The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference or video conference using the following information:

In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the Board must notify Dr. Gibbs at 740-797-4544 or tgibbs@athenscsd.org no later than 4 p.m. on Sept. 16, 2020. Those speaking at the meeting are asked to call in for audio so as to allow the facilitator to recognize the speakers. Please include in your message to Dr. Gibbs the phone number from which you will be calling into the meeting.

Load comments