The Athens City School District Board of Education will be meeting on Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. to conduct the annual Organizational Board Meeting, to be immediately followed by the January Regular Board Meeting. Consistent with the Order and directives from the Director of the Ohio Department of Health and Governor related to COVID-19, this meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by teleconference or video conference using the following information:

  • Jan. 12 Organizational Meeting at 6:10 p.m.
  • Jan. Regular Board Meeting at 6:30 p.m.
  • Join Zoom Meeting at https://bricker.zoom.us/j/96287602342
  • Dial-In Number: 646-876-9923
  • Meeting ID: 962 8760 2342

In order to accommodate public participation, anyone wishing to provide comment to the Board must notify Dr. Gibbs at 740-797-4544 or tgibbs@athenscsd.org no later than 4 p.m. on Jan. 11, 2021.

