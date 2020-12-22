The Athens City School District Board of Education will hold the Budget Hearing, Meetings for the Records Commission, Board Organizational, and the Regular Monthly Board Meeting on Jan. 12, 2021 as follows:
- Budget Hearing 6:10 p.m.
- Records Commission 6:20 p.m.
- Board Organizational Meeting 6:30 p.m.
- Regular Monthly Board Meeting (Immediately after the Organizational Meeting)
These meets will take place online via Zoom and the link will be made public prior to the meeting date.
The Budget for the Athens City School District is available for your review in the Treasurer’s office at the District Office at 9 Birge Drive, Chauncey, OH, weekdays from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
