CHILLICOTHE — Please join everyone at Adena Mansion and Gardens in your Sunday’s best on Mother's Day to honor and celebrate the special women in your lives!
Tea and assorted desserts are to be served. Local historian Mary Anne Brown is to talk about the Worthington Women, and Executive Director Kathy Styer is to give a brief history of tea parties.
Reservations are required with pre-paid admission per AMGS member and per non-member. If you are a member use (MEMBER) promo code. Tickets sales started March 15, 2022.
