The Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom Tuesday, March 2, at 5 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate in the meeting, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m. Tuesday, March 2. Information will be sent on how to join. If an accommodation is needed to participate in this meeting, please contact Dianne Bouvier, dianne.bouvier3@gmail.com.
Advocacy Committee of Athens City Commission on Disabilities to meet
Tags
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Trending Now
-
Nelsonville City Council finds Smith to not be continuous resident; immediately suspends him as member
-
Pizza Cottage location to open in former Ruby Tuesday
-
One arrested in catalytic converter theft case; police say suspect sold $76,000 in converters
-
Three arrested in Coolville following drug trafficking investigation
-
Athens County Children Services announces new director
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.