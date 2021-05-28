The Advocacy Committee of the Athens City Commission on Disabilities will meet virtually by Zoom Tuesday, June 1, at 5 p.m. The meeting is open to the public. To participate, email disabilitiescommission@ci.athens.oh.us by 10 a.m. on June 1. Information will be sent on how to join. The meeting will also be available on the City of Athens site. If an accommodation is needed, please contact Dianne Bouvier, dianne.bouvier3@gmail.com.
