AEP Ohio and Athens city officials to participate in a ribbon-cutting ceremony of a new solar-powered backup system at the Athens Water Treatment Plant. Project experts will explain how this “microgrid” will continue to maintain electric service at the plant during a power outage.
The event is on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.