Athens Friends and Newcomers (AFAN) will hold their monthly meeting, entitled “The Women’s Suffrage Movement in Ohio” on Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at The Dairy Barn Arts Center. Doors open at 11:30 a.m., with the event starting at noon. The featured speaker will be Katherine Jellison who will focus on well-know incidents in the Buckeye States, such as Sojourner Truth’s 1851 women’s rights speech in Akron and lesser-known events such as suffragist Susan B. Anthony’s visit to Athens in 1878. The event is open to anyone who may be interested in joining AFAN (a non-profit social club for women). Lunch will consist of vegetarian fajitas, tossed salad and cupcakes. The cost is $11 per person. Reservations are required. RSVP at janeknewton@gmail.com or call 740-797-0362 before 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020. Find out more about AFAN by visiting our website at www.athensfriends.com.
