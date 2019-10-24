The developer in a project that transformed the Nelsonville School Commons into an affordable housing complex sees potential for a similar opportunity in the Athens area.
Frank Fugate, acquisitions manager for Woda Group Inc. of Westerville, told the Athens County Commissioners of that idea this week. He suggested the area on the outskirts of town, near Little Fish Brewery on Route 682, as a potential site.
Fugate sought details on how he might be able to work with the county on acquiring land. He said Woda Group’s proposal is to build a complex with 50-100 units, each having between 1-3 bedrooms. There would be a range of pricing with the intention of making the pricing affordable and based on renters’ income.
Nelsonville School Commons reopened in March 2018 as a 33-unit, $9.6 million affordable housing project. Woda Group has also been involved with Beaumont Green, a senior living community on Della Drive in Athens.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.