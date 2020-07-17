The Village of Albany Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a public hearing on Monday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. As required by Albany Zoning Code §155.124, to review a permit application and hear testimony related to the issuance of a Use Variance requesting to locate a mobile home pursuant to Zoning Code §155.87(c) on the following property:1508 Carpenter Road, Albany.

Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Governor’s orders to social distance, these hearings will be conducted online using Zoom Video Communications. Meeting ID: 853 3612 0117 Password: 212934 To download ZOOM to your device visit https://zoom.us/ for more information.

To view the application email officeclerk_villageofalbany@yahoo.com or call 740-698-6127 for more details.

Load comments