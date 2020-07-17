The Village of Albany Board of Zoning Appeals will conduct a public hearing on Monday, July 27 at 6:30 p.m. As required by Albany Zoning Code §155.124, to review a permit application and hear testimony related to the issuance of a Use Variance requesting to locate a mobile home pursuant to Zoning Code §155.87(c) on the following property:1508 Carpenter Road, Albany.
Because of the COVID-19 Pandemic and the Governor’s orders to social distance, these hearings will be conducted online using Zoom Video Communications. Meeting ID: 853 3612 0117 Password: 212934 To download ZOOM to your device visit https://zoom.us/ for more information.
To view the application email officeclerk_villageofalbany@yahoo.com or call 740-698-6127 for more details.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.