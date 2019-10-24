ALBANY — The village of Albany is rolling out a new plan to allow owners of unused sewer taps to save money on their bills or do away with their taps entirely.
A news release from the village explains the updated process. There are two types of unused taps in town — abandoned or dormant. Abandoned taps result from demolishing a structure or changing a property’s use. Dormant refers to taps that, since this system was put into place in 2004, have yet to discharge any sewage at all. Some dormant taps were requested years ago by property owners who speculated development would occur.
Abandoned tap fees have been $47 per month, with dormant tap fees being $30 per month.
The village is allowing those with abandoned taps to have them reclassified as dormant to reduce their monthly fees. Those with dormant taps are then allowed to apply for “complete surrender of their tap.”
The idea is to allow these unused taps to be relinquished as the village sells new taps. This keeps the total amount of taps even, such that the village can pay back its annual loan payment to fund the sanitary sewer system.
The village sent letters to all property owners of unused sewer taps which explain the above process in greater detail. For more details about the system, contact the village office at 740-698-6127.
