The next regular council meeting for the Village of Albany will be held on Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following information:

  • Go to http://www.zoom.us
  • Clink "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.
  • Enter member ID: 712 9616 7522
  • Enter password: Avillage1

Anyone wishing to provide comments to the Council must notify the Village Office at 740-698-6127 by 3:00 p.m. on May 20. If there is no answer leave your name and phone number on the answering machine and we will get back with you.

