There will be a special Albany Council Meeting to discuss personnel issues, possibly go into executive session, and discuss any other matters to come before Council. This meeting will be held on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at 6 p.m. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following information:

  • Go to www.zoom.us
  • Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.
  • Enter meeting ID: 868 5011 1137
  • Enter password: 053250

