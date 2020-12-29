The next Albany Regular Council meeting will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following instructions:

  • Go to www.zoom.us
  • Click “Join A Meeting” in the upper right-hand corner
  • Enter meeting ID: 819 6565 5182
  • Enter Password: 646456

