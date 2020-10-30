The next Albany Regular Council Meeting will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following information:

  • Go to www.zoom.us
  • Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.
  • Enter meeting ID: 865 3195 8084
  • Enter password: 514823
