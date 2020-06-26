The next Albany Regular Council Meeting will be held on Wednesday July 1, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following information:

  • Go to www.zoom.us
  • Click “Join A Meeting” in the upper right hand corner.
  • Enter member ID: 846 9288 8292
  • Enter password 831866

Comments for the Council must be left at the Village Office at 740-698-6127 by 3 p.m. on July 1, 2020. If there is no answer, leave your name and phone number on the answering machine and we will get back to you.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

