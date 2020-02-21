On behalf of the Village of Albany, the Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) will be hosting two public hearing times for residents to learn more about the SOPEC Electric Plan of Operations and Governance, which describes the objectives and goals of the SOPEC electric aggregation program for the Village of Albany.

The public hearings will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Albany Village Office, 5153 Alton Street, Albany.

For more information visit sopec-oh.gov or call 740-597-7955.

