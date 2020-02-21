On behalf of the Village of Albany, the Southeast Ohio Public Energy Council (SOPEC) will be hosting two public hearing times for residents to learn more about the SOPEC Electric Plan of Operations and Governance, which describes the objectives and goals of the SOPEC electric aggregation program for the Village of Albany.
The public hearings will be on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Albany Village Office, 5153 Alton Street, Albany.
For more information visit sopec-oh.gov or call 740-597-7955.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.