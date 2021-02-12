On Wednesday, Feb. 17, 2021 there will be a meeting of the Albany Finance Committee at 6 p.m. followed by the Albany Regular Council Meeting at 6:30 p.m. These meetings will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meetings by using the following information:

• Go to www.zoom.us

• Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.

• Enter meeting ID: 850 3977 0551

• Enter password: 642998

Recommended for you

Load comments