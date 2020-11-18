There will be a meeting of the Albany Planning Commission on Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting at www.zoom.us.

Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.

Enter meeting ID: 871 0444 2377

Enter password: 687844

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

Recommended for you

Load comments