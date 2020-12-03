There will be a meeting of the Albany Planning Commission on Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following information:

  • Go to www.zoom.us
  • Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.
  • Enter meeting ID: 882 4226 0510
  • Enter password: 728621

