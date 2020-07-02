Albany Village Council will hold a Public Hearing on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 6 p.m. to discuss amendments to the Albany Zoning Code including amending the numbering convention of the code and accepting the amended zoning map. This hearing will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following information:

  • Go to www.zoom.us
  • Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.
  • Enter member ID: 834 6972 4769
  • Enter password: 500756

Anyone wishing to provide comments to Village Council concerning the hearing must notify the Village Office at 740-698-6127 by 3 p.m. on July 15, 2020. If there is no answer leave your name and phone number on the answering machine and we will get back to you.

hwillard@athensmessenger.com

