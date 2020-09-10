The next Albany Regular Council Meeting will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meeting by using the following information:

• Go to www.zoom.us

• Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.

• Enter meeting ID: 812 7133 8552

• Enter password: 367183

Load comments