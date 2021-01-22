On Tuesday January 26, 2021 there will be a meeting of the Albany Rules Committee at 6:30 p.m. to conduct all business concerning the rules of Village Council. This meeting will be conducted virtually. The public is invited to join the meetings by using the following information:

• Go to www.zoom.us

• Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.

• Enter meeting ID: 847 0445 6902

• Enter password: 140046

