The Albany Safety Committee is scheduled to meet on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021 at 6 p.m. at the Village Hall, 5153 Alton Street, Albany, Ohio for the purpose of discussing and acting on off-road vehicles, the Police Department budget and vehicles, utility security and all village safety related topics.
