The Village of Albany is conducting a smoke test of its sanitary sewer system on Thursday, March 12, 2020. The work will last from noon to 6 p.m. and will t ake place on Carpenter Road to the Red Bull building, and Raymar and Shawnee Drives. The smoke test survey will assist inspection crews in locating breaks and defects in the sewer system.
The smoke should not enter your home unless there are defects to the home's plumbing system or drain traps are dried-up.
It is advisable for the homeowner to slowly pour a gallon of water into each floor drain and other seldom used drains prior to the testing date. If smoke does enter the home, there is a strong reason to assume that dangerous sewer gases are entering the home or business. Open windows and doors, evacuate the building and notify the work crew. If you are not at home at the time of testing and return home to find smoke, call 740-978-6000 or 740-541-4669.
If there is any individual in your home or business that has respiratory problems and is immobile, notify us at 740-698-6127 prior to the testing date.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.