The Albany Street and Maintenance Committee will have a meeting on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 6:30 p.m. to discuss street paving and patching, storm sewers, funding, public safety, and any other concerns relating to the Village streets, properties, and rights of way. This meeting will be conducted virtually over Zoom.

  • Go to www.zoom.us
  • Click "Join A Meeting" in the upper right hand corner.
  • Enter meeting ID: 872 2808 6069
  • Enter password 498781

If you would like to provide comments to the committee, please call the Village Office at 740-698-6127 by 3:00 p.m. on July 21, 2020.

