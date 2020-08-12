The village of Albany is conducting a smoke test of its sanitary sewer system on Saturday, Aug. 22, 2020.
Work will take place between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. A Smoke Test Survey will assist the inspection crews in locating breaks and defects in the sewer system.
The smoke should not enter homes unless there is a defect in the home's plumbing system or if the drain traps are dried-up.
It is advisable for the homeowner to slowly pour a gallon of water into each floor drain, and other seldom used drains, prior to the testing date. If smoke does enter the home, there is a strong reason to assume that dangerous sewer gases are entering your home or business. In that case, open windows and doors and evacuate the building immediately prior to notifying the work crew. If not at home at the time of testing and return home to find smoke, please call Ron Aldrich at (740) 978-6000, James Cline, Village Administrator at 740-590-1911, or Mayor Tim Kirkendall at (740) 590-0054.
If there is any individual in a home or business that has respiratory problems and is immobile, please notify the village at (740) 698-6127 prior to the testing date.
