The Village of Albany and Albany Fire Department will be flushing the fire hydrants in the Village of Albany from Monday, July 20 through Friday, July 24, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. If you have questions, contact the Village of Albany office at 740-698-6127.
